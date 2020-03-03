We'll Give You Our Entire Inn in Maine if You Write a Good Essay, Owners Say

Right now Maine is getting a lot of well-deserved attention for its commitment to fostering an incredible startup ecosystem. This commitment is demonstrated not only on a government scale but in the enthusiastic acts of individuals, and here's one impressive example: Local boutique hotel owners recently announced a "Win Our Inn" contest, wherein contestants from anywhere in the country can win their entire Inn on Swan's Island by submitting a 350-word essay.
"Have you always wanted to own an inn, but didn't know where to start?" the contest's website begins. "Here's your chance to get a turn-key operation for next to nothing." What "next to nothing" means is that you'll have to pay $99 to submit the essay but, once you win over the judges, you get their five-unit inn and a bonus of $25,000 to help with operating costs. You can find more specific information about the inn on their website.
The Pine Tree State houses some of the world's best seafood restaurants, the coolest locals, and the spectacular Acadia National Park. Swan's Island itself has a marine museum and local beaches as well as unparalleled hiking opportunities, due to its six-mile proximity to the National Park.
The owners say you can submit as many times as you'd like, as long as it's by March 31. You must be 18 years or older and have no affiliation with a judge. They're judging you based on “subject matter, storytelling impact, composition and creativity of each entry,” so dust of your English 101 binders, read up on some Maine history, and avoid using Comic Sans at all costs.
