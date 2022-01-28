Taco Bell's Baja Blast Is the Latest Hard Mtn Dew Flavor & It Has a 5% ABV

The craze around turning beloved drinks into alcohol-infused beverages is showing no signs of slowing down. The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo have unveiled the fourth flavor in the Hard Mtn Dew lineup, and it is Baja Blast. The beverage will have a 5% ABV, 100 calories, zero sugar, and zero caffeine.

Hard Mtn Dew Baja Blast will be released in certain states as part of a variety pack including the Original, Black Cherry, and Watermelon flavors starting in February. The reveal of this fourth flavor was first teased during the original announcement of the spiked version.