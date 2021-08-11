Hard MTN Dew Is Coming with 3 Flavors, 5% ABV

If you're worried that there aren't enough options for ingesting soda and booze simultaneously, perhaps specifically for when you're playing video games, we have some exciting news: PepsiCo and The Boston Beer Company announced on Tuesday that they plan to release a new, boozy spin on MTN Dew called “Hard MTN Dew.”

Billed as a hard malt beverage, “Hard MTN Dew” will have an ABV of 5%, which is pretty average compared to staples like White Claw and Truly hard seltzers. There will be three different flavors of “Hard MTN Dew” to choose from upon launch: original, black cherry, and the newer watermelon. A fourth flavor will hit stores after the initial rollout.

Unlike the soda, a PepsiCo rep confirms to Thrillist that the drink won’t be caffeinated (bummer).

This latest innovation follows the MTN Dew brand expanding into the world of cookbooks, energy drinks, and hot sauce. To bring MTN Dew into the land of boozy beverages, PepsiCo is partnering with Sam Adams and Truly parent company, The Boston Beer Company. This alcoholic iteration of the beverage promises to deliver a similar flavor. Dave Burwick, Boston Beer's CEO, says that the collaboration will “deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love."

The drinks are scheduled to hit shelves in early 2022, arriving with enough time to determine if it will make it into your summer beverage rotation. In a sea of soothing colored Spindrifts and White Claws they won’t be hard to find on shelves; just look for the cans that vaguely resemble a bottle of Axe Body Spray.