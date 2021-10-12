Hard Rock Cafe Adds 3 New Burgers to Its Menu
The burgers and a margarita are part of Hard Rock Cafe's Pinktober campaign.
This October, Hard Rock Cafe is kicking off its 22nd annual Pinktober campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. The rock and roll memorabilia chain added three burgers and a margarita to its menu to celebrate.
Through October, for each Pinktober menu item sold, $1 will go to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to benefit the American Cancer Society and the Caron Keating Foundation.
Here are the new bites:
- Mushroom & Bourbon Onion Burger: two stacked steak burgers topped with bourbon onions, mushrooms, bourbon aioli, and Swiss cheese, served with shredded lettuce and tomatoes
- The Ultimate 'Pub' Burger: house-made pub sauce on top of two steak burgers, with American cheese, bacon, pickles, and shoestring onions, served with shredded lettuce and tomatoes
- Blue Cheese & Bacon Burger: blue cheese crumbles, classic buffalo sauce, and bacon on top of two stacked steak burgers and served with the burger
- Tropical Strawberry Margarita: made with whole strawberries, tequila, orange liqueur, tropical fruit juice blend, agave nectar, and lime and pineapple juice
All of the burgers are priced at $11.95, while the margarita is $12.95. The Pinktober menu will be available at locations nationwide and throughout Europe.
