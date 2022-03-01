There's a Brand New Fish Sandwich at Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

Sister brands Hardee's and Carl's Jr. are releasing a new fish sandwich this spring, joining Arby's new Spicy Fish Sandwich and a full lineup of other seasonal seafood offerings from fast food chains across the country. Last year, Carl's Jr. and Hardees earned a spot on Thrillist's Fasties ranking for the Best Fast Food Fish Sandwiches.

The chains' latest entry is quite a bit different from their Beer Battered Fish Sandwich, but seems no less promising. The Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich has a panko breaded pollock fillet, green leaf lettuce, and creamy tartar sauce, all served up on a toasted seeded bun, according to The Fast Food Post.

You'll be able to get the sandwich at Hardee's for $2.99 and at Carl's Jr. for $3.29. The sandwich is part of the two-for-$5 deal at both locations. The Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich will be available as a seasonal item nationwide between March 2 and April 19 this year to coincide with the Lenten season.