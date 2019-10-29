Hardee's Will Pay You $1,000 to Develop a New Biscuit Recipe

View this post on Instagram

At Hardee’s we know a great idea can come from anywhere, just like our new Southwest Omelet Biscuit created by one of our own employees. Now we’re calling on our fans to create the next Made-from-Scratch biscuit for a chance to win $1,000 worth of FREE Hardee’s Sausage Biscuits! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here’s how to win: Step 1: Create it. Step 2: Capture it (photo, video, text) Step 3: Post your photo, video or comment to Instagram or Twitter and use #HardeesBiscuitChallenge ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3 winners total. Challenge ends 11/6. Official Rules in bio.