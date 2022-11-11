Hardee's Has 2 New Huge Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches and a New Cheeseburger
These are three great new additions.
While your interpretation of "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" might mean starting your am routine with something healthy, I take the mentality differently. It's about starting your day with a bang, which sometimes means a massive biscuit sandwich.
Hardee's seems to agree. The fast food joint is rolling out not one but two new Super Biscuit sandwiches. Let's talk about them. The Super Sausage Biscuit features two sausage patties, two slices of American cheese, and a fried egg on its signature made-from-scratch biscuit, while the Super Bacon Biscuit features two layers of bacon, two slices of American cheese, and a fried egg on that same beloved biscuit. Both start at $3.79.
The sandwiches are hitting southeast markets (yes, limited markets) now through December 31.
Now for our midwestern pals, I've got good news/ Hardee's is also launching an A1 Double Cheeseburger. The bun is piled with two 9:1 beef patties with Canadian steak seasoning, Swiss cheese, two onion rings, and the classic A1 Thick and Hearty Sauce on a seeded bun. The burger is $2.99 and will also be available until December 31.