Hardee's Has 2 New Huge Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches and a New Cheeseburger

While your interpretation of "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" might mean starting your am routine with something healthy, I take the mentality differently. It's about starting your day with a bang, which sometimes means a massive biscuit sandwich.

Hardee's seems to agree. The fast food joint is rolling out not one but two new Super Biscuit sandwiches. Let's talk about them. The Super Sausage Biscuit features two sausage patties, two slices of American cheese, and a fried egg on its signature made-from-scratch biscuit, while the Super Bacon Biscuit features two layers of bacon, two slices of American cheese, and a fried egg on that same beloved biscuit. Both start at $3.79.