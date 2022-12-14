Hardee's Has a New 2 for $5 Breakfast Biscuits Deal Right Now

Between now and February 7, 2023, you can get two Breakfast Biscuits for $5 at Hardee's. The deal applies to four different biscuits on the Hardee's breakfast menu, meaning you can mix and match or double up on your favorite Breakfast Biscuit.

You can choose from a Sausage & Egg Biscuit, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Biscuit 'N' Gravy, and Country Fried Steak Biscuit, according to Chew Boom. Think, for just $10, you can try all four of the Hardee's biscuit options. There are additional biscuit options that aren't included in the deal, including the Loaded Omelet Biscuit.

The deal will only be available at participating Hardee's locations during breakfast hours. Find your nearest Hardee's location and double-check the breakfast hours at Hardee's website.