Hardee's Is Giving Out Free Sausage Biscuits to Help You Survive Daylight Savings

As if the Sunday scaries weren't bad enough, some jerk invented Daylight Savings, forcing us to reset the clocks, lose an hour of sleep, and act like overtired terrors because of it. But this year, Hardee's is doing its part to help us survive.
On March 9, the "Monday-est Monday" of the year, the chain is offering a consolation: free Sausage Biscuits. And while you may need a few extra coffees to go with it, nothing gets me out of bed faster than the promise of free breakfast carbs.
"Hardee’s, known for quality you can taste, has uncovered that a majority of Americans (60%) say the day after Daylight Saving Time, Monday, March 9 is the worst Monday of the year," a rep for the company told Thrillist. "The good news? More than half of Americans (51%) believe a warm, delicious biscuit would make the Monday after Daylight Saving Time exponentially better."
I know we've all been preoccupied by Wendy's new breakfast menu, but we can't overlook an icon. To score yours, hit up the local Hardee's and simply use the phrase "Happy mornings." It's the not-so-secret code word for Monday's promotion.
If you're looking to cope differently (read: with alcohol), do it. Especially now that White Claw just dropped three new flavors. Get your Sausage Biscuit in the morning, but once the clock hits, I don't know, noon (anything flies on Daylight Savings) cheers with Watermelon, Tangerine, and Lemon Claws.
