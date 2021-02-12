Hardee’s Is Baking Heart-Shaped Biscuits for Valentine’s Day

In the great canon of heart-shaped Valentine’s Day foodstuffs, some items are a little harder to sculpt than others. Novelty cake, pizza, and donuts are the least these brands can do to show us some love on February 14. Biscuits are naturally suited to the shape, too, and Hardee’s has ‘em from now through Sunday.

They cost about $1.20 on their own, or you can have one made into a sandwich for a very low lift breakfast in bed for a loved one that still says, “I like you enough to ask that this bacon, egg and cheese or sausage and egg be made with the limited time only heart-shaped biscuits instead of the normal ones.”

The biscuits, in either form, are only available on Hardee’s breakfast menu, which typically lasts until 10:30 am daily.