Hardee's Is Turning Its 'Made from Scratch' Biscuits Into Beer

Hardee's beloved Made from Scratch Biscuits account for over 31% of the fast food giant's total sales. In fact, the brand has whipped up over 300 million doughy discs in the last year alone. It only makes sense that its first beer collaboration—a strawberry cream ale crafted with Nashville's Southern Grist Brewing—is infused with actual biscuits.

To celebrate National Biscuit Month, the burger slinger and beer maker are teaming up to give customers a new way to enjoy the fan-favorite biscuits. Billed as the "first quick-service restaurant to be part of creating a biscuit-flavored beer," Hardee's is dropping a Strawberry Biscuit Ale on September 1.

"When we came up with the idea for a Hardee's Biscuit Beer, only one brewery came to mind to bring the idea to life—Southern Grist," CKE Restaurants VP of Global Culinary Innovation Owen Klein said in the press release. "They approach brewing with the same mad scientist mentality that we use for our new menu launches and know how to deliver on flavor. After a few rounds of testing, Southern Grist nailed it. An amazing crushable beer with subtle notes of fresh-baked biscuits, buttermilk, and strawberry jelly. All it took was a few hundred pounds of Made From Scratch Biscuits."