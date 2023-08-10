This Flight Attendant's 3 Travel Essentials All Come from the Hardware Store

Cici, who describes herself as a flight attendant for a major airline, just took to Instagram to share three surprising travel essentials that have one thing in common: You can buy all of them at the hardware store.

If you're worried about germs, the first thing you need to get is shoe covers (or, alternatively, shower caps). You can slip those on your feet right before walking through security, and you can also use them to cover your shoe soles when you pack them in your luggage. That way, you avoid contact with nasty surfaces, and you can prevent the spread of germs.

Cici also encourages purchasing some bungee cords, which can be used in so many different ways. You can put them through your carry-on handle to attach your bag to it, or you can even use them to secure your pillow to your luggage. Plus, they serve as a great makeshift strap in case your carry-on handle breaks. She does, however, warn all travelers about them. "But be careful with bungee cords," she says in the video. "'Cause it's a number-one eye injury in the emergency room."

Last but not least, carabiners are a must-have, too—and for safety reasons, at that! According to Cici, you should use them to attach your water bottle to your bag. That way, you can prevent them from falling on people's heads when you store your luggage in the overhead bins. And trust her, "it happens a lot."