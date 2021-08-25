Harpoon Brewery Unveils 3 New Dunkin’ Beers for Fall

Fall is an incredible time of year. The leaves turn, chunky sweaters reappear, and all the brands go into their flavor labs to continuously innovate what autumn tastes like. This year, cinnamon crunch and apple pie flavored lattes have already been released. Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ are the latest companies to join the fray.

For a fourth year, the Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale is returning. But that’s not all. Like its peers, Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ are debuting three new autumn-inspired flavors as well. The Harpoon Dunkin’ Blueberry Matcha IPA, Harpoon Dunkin' Maple Crème Blonde Ale, and Harpoon Dunkin’ Midnight American Porter will all hit shelves in time for fall.

For the uninitiated, the Pumpkin’ Spiced Latte Ale is brewed with Dunkin’ coffee, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and lactose and has a 5.2% ABV. The New Blueberry Matcha IPA is brewed with blueberries, matcha, and a blend of traditional and modern hops, with an ABV of 6.6%. The Maple Crème Blonde Ale, also new, is brewed with actual Dunkin’ donuts and maple syrup and an ABV of 5.5%. Rounding out the list is the Midnight American Porter, which is brewed with Dunkin’s new Midnight Roast coffee and has an ABV of 5%.

To celebrate the launch of the new beverages, Dunkin’ and Harpoon Brewery are creating a Dunkin' Walk-Thru at Harpoon Brewery in Boston for one day only. For fans in Boston, the pop-up experience will take place on August 30 between 10 am and 1 pm. Customers who order one of the new beers will also receive a special Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA Donut, which is filled with Harpoon IPA jelly and covered in candied malt crumble.

Not in Boston? You’ll be able to purchase six-packs of the beers or order them on draft starting in September.