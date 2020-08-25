Dunkin' Is Making Donut-Infused Beers, Including Jelly Donut & Boston Kreme Versions

Some things unite to become far more than the sum of their parts. They become something new and wonderful. Peanut butter and jelly. DeNiro and Scorsese. The Batsuit and nipples.

Beer and donuts is a combo that doesn't rank among those elite partnerships, but I'm not sure why it couldn't work. Sure, donuts are a morning thing and beer is a night thing, but that's already arbitrary because donuts are a dessert we mysteriously eat for breakfast. So, be glad that Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery are collaborating on Dunkin' beers again this year, and they're doing more flavors than ever. Better still, they're finally putting the focus on donuts.

The Coffee Porter, which was released previously in 2019 and 2018 as a collaboration between the two Boston-based companies, will be joined by Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale, Boston Kreme Stout, and Jelly Donut IPA. It'll be the first time the collaboration has produced beers that are actually infused with donuts.

"After more than two years and three seasons of collaborating with the Dunkin’ team, our fans have come to expect a delicious fall beer from us, but we wanted to give them something extra special this year," Dan Kenary, Harpoon CEO and co-founder, said. "Our brewers have always been master innovators, but brewing beer made with real donuts was a first even for them."

The Boston Kreme Stout includes donuts and cacao nibs, and comes in at a surprisingly light 4.3% ABV. The Jelly Donut IPA is made with donuts and raspberry purée, as well as Hüll Melon and Citra hops. All four will be hitting shelves in September, available anywhere that Harpoon beers are usually distributed. The pumpkin beer will be available in bottled six-packs, and all four will come in a canned mix pack. So, if you want to find out if beer and donuts are a match made for saints, you'll have to participate in the seasonal rite of passage that is pumpkin-flavored food and drinks.