Harry Potter's Childhood Home Is Now on Airbnb, So You Can Live Out Your Wizard Dreams

Yeah, I know. Your owl never came. It's disappointing. At this point in your life, you can probably stop looking wistfully out the window hoping you're about to see a tawny owl carrying a letter from Hogwarts with your name scrawled across the envelope. It's over. You're (probably) not a wizard.
But that doesn't mean you can't live like one. Whittle a wand out of a stray branch, put on your best pointy hat, and get ready to stay in the childhood home of the boy who lived. The De Vere House in Lavenham, England is the location where Harry Potter lived, however briefly, with his parents as a baby. The real-life bed and breakfast was used as his home in Godric's Hollow for the films.
The property is now available on Airbnb for around $142 a night. It's not full of HP swag on the inside as though you're taking a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but since it's an actual location, you won't have to buy an overpriced butterbeer. You're in the story, or close enough, and that's better than all the expensive souvenirs you could buy at Universal Studios. Probably. Maybe.
And the inside of the House looks pretty magical on its own. It's a beautiful space, and you probably won't be judged if you show up with a wand in your jeans.
