Your Life Is About to Get Magical, Harry Potter's Childhood Home Is For Sale

If you've sat up late at night wishing you could have magical powers, today is the day you get one step closer to your dream. Harry Potter's childhood home, 4 Privet Drive, is for sale.

Of course, Harry Potter doesn't exist and the address isn't actually 4 Privet Drive, but it is the where scenes from his childhood were shot in the films. And for just $619,425 (£475,000) you can live right where the Dursley family was constantly frustrated by the Boy Who Lived.

The house is actually located at 12 Picket Post Close in Martins Heron, Bracknell and it was only used during the first Harry Potter film. After that, there was a replica created on a set. But still...