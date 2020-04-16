Get $1,000 to Binge All of the 'Harry Potter' Movies

Semi-pointless gigs where you get paid to binge TV shows and movies are having a moment. For the companies offering the temporary position, it's a not-so-stealthy marketing tactic. They get talked about (see: this article) and whoever gets the gig is posting about it on social media. Still, you are getting paid to watch what, a lot of times, you'd probably be watching anyhow.
That's almost certainly the case with a gig being offered by EdSmart. The company is offering $1,000 and some bonus perks to five people willing to binge all the movies in the Wizard World. That means binging all of the Harry Potter films as well as the two available Fantastic Beasts movies.
Whether you identify as a muggle or a no-maj or are still holding out hope your letter got lost in the post, the application is pretty easy. The company says they're looking for someone who loves the Wizarding World, but is also an "active, outgoing social media personality."
The binge includes 10 movies, which total just over 25 hours of screen time. That's more than $40 per hour of watch-time. Plus, you're getting more than the grand. You also get the original eight films on Blu Ray, Harry Potter Butterbeer Caramel Corn with containers, a bunch of Harry Potter-themed candy, a Gryffindor snuggie, a Hogwarts alumni tumbler, and a $100 Grubhub gift card.
It's the easiest way to make $1,000 this side of stealing people's adventures while doing nothing like Gilderoy Lockheart.
Send Foodz: Japan Village
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.