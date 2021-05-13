A Harry Potter Butterbeer Bar Will Open in New York Next Month

The Butterbeer Bar will serve would-be wizards and muggles a choice of Butterbeer on draft, Butterbeer ice cream, and bottled Butterbeer. Harry Potter New York's Butterbeer Bar, in newly unveiled photos, looks like it will exhibit the level of omnipresent detail that fans have come to expect from the ever-expanding number of real-world Harry Potter-themed attractions .

Harry Potter New York , the three-story mega shop for everything Harry Potter, is set to open on June 3, bringing the Wizarding World to Manhattan. The team behind the project, which was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, has shared details about what it calls "New York's only Butterbeer Bar."

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" films, became the first patron of the Butterbeer Bar on May 12, 2021. | Photo courtesy of Harry Potter New York

The entire building will have 15 separate themed areas, the Butterbeer Bar is just one of them. The announcement says that once fans enter the non-alcoholic bar, there will be "a giant cascade of glowing Butterbeer bottles." It's almost a thousand bottles that appear to "float" over the bar "as Butterbeer moves magically across the ceiling through copper pipes." Each bottle dons a collectible label designed by MinaLima, the duo who has done memorable design work for the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. One of the labels will be exclusive to Harry Potter New York, located next to the historic Flatiron Building.

Draft Butterbeer has only previously been available at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London and Wizarding World locations in Universal Studios theme parks.

In addition to your three Butterbeer options, there will be snacks available as well. You'll probably need them after the long waits you'll almost assuredly meet when Harry Potter New York finally opens.