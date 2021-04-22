A Massive, 3-Level Harry Potter Store Is Opening in NYC This Summer

The largest collection of Harry Potter products is coming to New York City this summer for what's sure to be one of Manhattan's hottest new attractions. The three-story shop, set to open on Thursday, June 3, takes wizarding to a whole new level, with 15 themed areas spaced across 21,000 square feet.

Harry Potter New York is located at 935 Broadway near the iconic Flatiron Building. When we first got word of the store over a year ago, its grand opening was scheduled for summer 2020, but due to the pandemic, its big debut was pushed back to 2021. Now that it's almost complete, we have a clearer picture of what the flagship store will offer.

Roaming through the halls of the store, you'll encounter all sorts of interesting details, from larger-than-life models of a Griffin and Phoenix to digital Enchanted Keys that can be viewed with the Harry Potter Fan Club app. There are photo ops, virtual reality experiences, and every Harry Potter-themed toy imaginable.

In the Wand Shop, guests can browse more than 50 wands, each inspired by a character, location, or prop from the Wizarding World. In the Honeydukes area, guests can snatch Chocolate Frogs and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans. In the Personalization Area, fans of the series can customize their new gear, whether that's engraving a wand, embossing a journal, or embroidering a robe.

Harry Potter New York will also contain an art gallery called the House of MinaLima that showcases graphic art made by the designers behind artifacts in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies.

"The level of artistic detail and quality of the design inspired by the movies means Harry Potter New York will bring a completely new shopping experience to the city," said Sarah Roots, EVP of Warner Bros. worldwide tours and retail, in a press release. "With over 1,000 Wizarding World props on display (including some authentic items which were featured in the movies), the incredible theming, along with experiences such as photo opportunities and the fantastic range of products, there will be something special for every fan."

