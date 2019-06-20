The 'Pokémon Go'-Style 'Harry Potter' Game Just Came Out a Day Early

The wait for the much-anticipated new Harry Potter game from the developers behind Pokémon Go is finally over. The new, augmented reality-powered mobile game from Niantic, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, hit app stores in the United States on Thursday -- a whole day earlier than expected. Get ready to transform your phone into a wand.
As a report by The Verge explains, the game officially debuted in the United States a day ahead of the Friday release date the company had announced earlier this week. As of Thursday afternoon, you can download the game for either iOS or Android and dive right into the action as the witch or wizard you were born to be. Interestingly, Niantic hadn't announced the early release on its social media channels at the time of this writing.
On Tuesday, Niantic teased the game's official Friday, June 21, release date on Twitter with a new teaser video hinting at the game's general premise.
Multiple Thrillist writers and editors were able to download the game in the United States without any problems. So, unless the early release is an error that will be corrected at some point, your days as an ordinary Muggle may be over.
