Here's What it Means to Prestige a Page in 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite'

Anyone playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite regularly since it was released on June 20 knows there are loads of little tweaks you'll see as you level up. One that has perplexed wizards for a couple of reasons is the option to Prestige a Registry Page.
One piece of the confusion is just figuring out what's actually going on. In the map view, you'll see a red dot over the suitcase where your Vault and Registry are stored. This is the universal sign (at least in the Wizard World) you have something to update. Inside the Registry, you'll notice there isn't a red dot indicating where you need to click. A small symbol that looks like a Registry Page with a star in the middle near the upper right-hand corner is what you're looking for. When you do click, it'll ask if you want to Prestige this Page. The term implies that it's time to send your friends an owl and brag. It definitely is time for that, but there's more to it than just bragging rights.
What does it mean to Prestige a Page?
This option becomes available once you've placed all the Foundables on a Registry Page (you can't Prestige Pages in the mysteries section, only the Exploration and Challenges sections). You'll be given the option to Prestige only that completed Page. This option basically allows you to zero-out the page, removing all the completed Foundable pictures. Your progress isn't lost, but it allows you to start collecting fragments again to gain additional XP.
Though you're not required to take this action, there isn't any downside. The only differences you'll notice after Prestiging are that each Foundable will require more fragments to complete an individual image and the color of the page's frame will change. More on the latter in a second.
Doing this will increase the amount of XP you get next time you return those same Foundables. As it gets increasingly difficult to level up, this will be a boon that can help you climb the ladder more quickly than if you choose not to Prestige, but some of those Foundables start to get a whole lot of fragments. You may have seen Foundables like Sirius Black's Wand or the Resurrection Stone have as many as 400 fragments to start the game. By the time you hit the gold level, you'll be required to find 4,800 fragments.
The first time you Prestige a Page, the frame surrounding the Page will turn bronze. Then it will move to Silver and Gold as you continue to climb levels and Prestige the Page again. The increased XP you gain will be useful because, according to Wizards Unite Hub, you'll need a total of 17,608,500 XP to hit Level 60. So, yeah, good luck with that.
