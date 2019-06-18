The 'Pokémon Go'-Style 'Harry Potter' Game Will Be Released This Friday

The long-awaited -- and briefly delayed -- AR game from Niantic, developers of Pokémon Go, finally has a release date. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be released on Friday, June 21, according to a tweet from the company following a press event outside Universal Studios' Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Before you tell friends you're unavailable Friday night, it won't be a worldwide release on June 21. "The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21," the tweet reads. "Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon." You may remember from the slow rollout of Pokémon Go that it could be a bit before it reaches everyone. However, TechCrunch reports that the release will first hit the US and the UK.
Only brief glimpses of the game have made it out into the world so far. (A beta version was released in Australia and New Zealand in May.) However, it looks similar to the gameplay of Pokémon Go, with a bit more complexity. Harry Potter is certainly a nice hook, but it remains to be seen if a more difficult (at least conceptually) game can hit the mass popularity of Pokémon Go, which had people walking into traffic back in 2016.
