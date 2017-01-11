Don't Miss Your Chance to See a Rare Harvest Moon Tonight

In scientific parlance, a harvest moon refers to the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, the time when farmers did the majority of their harvesting, according to CNET.

This particular harvest moon is special because of the penumbral lunar eclipse happening across certain parts of the Earth tonight. When this happens, the moon slides through the earth’s shadow, making it less bright than usual. According to EclipseWise, this will be visible in Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia.

The harvest moon should appear bigger than normal, and may have a luminescent orange tint covering the surface, as opposed to its usual waxy, white glow. Either way, be aware when you’re out tonight, it should be a visual feast -- and you won’t see it again for eight years.