Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed.

The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages and have been distributed throughout nine states that include Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. The hash browns have been removed from shelves at ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, and Fairway Market.

Luckily, there have been no confirmed illnesses in connection to the recalled Original Hash Brown Patties. According to the Food and Drug Administration, "the recall was initiated after it was discovered the product contained wheat and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat."

If you’re a hash brown lover who may have these patties in your freezer, check for best before date "2024 FE 01" stamped on the side with UPC code 056210342171 and dispose of or return the product for a full refund. The issue has now been rectified as all mislabeled items have been pulled off shelves.