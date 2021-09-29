Whataburger Introduces 2 New Chicken Sandwiches

Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burgers are also back on the menu.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 9/29/2021 at 3:10 PM

Courtesy of Whataburger

Rejoice. Whataburger is transforming its popular Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger into a Hatch Green Chile Bacon Chicken Sandwich. Not only is the sandwich getting a protein swap, but it's also being released two different ways.

The Hatch Green Chile Bacon Whatachick'n Sandwich comes with your choice of Whatachick'n (a meat alternative) or a grilled chicken fillet. Both are topped with three crispy bacon pieces, mayo, a slice of Monterey Jack cheese, and Hatch green chiles and served on a brioche bun.

The second option, the Hatch Green Chile Bacon Spicy Chicken Sandwich, comes with a spicy chicken filet, three pieces of bacon, mayo, Monterey Jack cheese, and the signature Hatch green chiles all on a brioche bun.

These new items will be available at participating Whataburgers, but not for long. Like most great new items, they're only on the menu for a short time. Want a traditional Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger instead? We've got good news for you then. The beloved burger is also back on the menu.

