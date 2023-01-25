Arizona's Havasu Falls Will Reopen to Visitors for the First Time in 3 Years

After three years of being closed, Havasu Falls in Arizona will be reopened to visitors beginning on February 1, 2023. According to USA Today, going to the falls will require a permit for the hike and a reservation if you intend to camp in the area.

The cost of the hiking permit is $100 Monday through Thursday and $123 Friday through Sunday. To reach the falls, it is an eight-mile hike, plus an additional two-mile hike to reach the campground.

However, because the park was closed when people still had reservations, the Havasupai Tribe is not taking new reservations for entry in 2023. People with previous reservations will be given priority rebookings. Those who don't wish to be rebooked can place their reservations for sale. For more information about permit fees, reopening information and how to make reservations, head to HavasupaiReservations.com.