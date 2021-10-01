Hawaii Bans Swimming with Spinner Dolphins

Now that you've lost your chance to hike up the picturesque Haiku Stairs, you may be wondering what other tourist attractions are still available in Hawaii. If swimming with dolphins was the next thing that came to mind, then you can forget about that too. As of September 28, 2021, Hawaii is adopting a law banning residents and tourists from swimming with spinner dolphins.

Swimming with Hawaiian swimmer dolphins is a popular practice for tourists and residents alike. According to West Hawaii Today, the activity generates millions in revenue for Hawaii's wild dolphin tourism industry. However, the September 28 ruling has been in the making for quite some time.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that swimming with these small dolphins causes the mammals unnecessary stress. According to NOAA, "Spinner dolphins are nocturnal feeders that perform critical resting behaviors during the day while in safe, nearshore areas." NOAA also adds that disturbing spinner dolphins during these crucial resting periods may cause avoidance or distress behaviors. Disturbed resting periods can reduce the amount of energy the mammals have for hunting and caring for their young.

The new law prohibits swimming with, approaching, or remaining near spinner dolphins. People, vessels, canoes, drones, paddle boats, and other objects are required to stay 50 yards away from the mammals at all times.

The National Marine Fisheries Service published its final rule banning the popular practice, effective October 28. The National Marine Fisheries Service adds that the regulation under the Marine Mammal Protection Act is necessary to protect the nocturnal animals from those seeking encounters with the playful species. According to NOAA, organized dolphin and wildlife tours will still be available. However, certain marine areas of Hawaii will be closed between 6 am and 3 pm.