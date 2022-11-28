Hawaii's Mauna Loa Volcano Erupts for the First Time Since 1984

The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is closing the year with a big bang. Literally. On Sunday, the volcano erupted for the first time since 1984. Mauna Loa is one of the largest single mountain masses in the world and constitutes nearly half the land mass of Hawaii's Big Island. The volcano stands at a stunning 13,677 feet above sea level and has been rumbling for quite some time. Earthquake activity increased from five to 10 earthquakes a day in June to 10 to 20 earthquakes a day in July and August, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The government agency issued a warning for the volcano's surrounding area on Monday morning. It said the eruption has migrated from the mountain's summit to include new lava fissures in the Northeast Rift Zone. However, the USGS was also quick to note that the lava flows aren't currently threatening any downslope communities. All indications are that the eruption will remain in the Northeast Rift Zone.

That doesn't mean nearby residents are necessarily in the clear. The looming threat of volcanic gas and possibly fine ash still linger, which could potentially affect air quality in the coming days. The National Weather Service issued an Ashfall Advisory for the Big Island through 6 a.m. Monday, expecting a quarter-inch of ash to coat nearby areas. Those with respiratory problems have been advised to stay indoors or wear masks to limit exposure to harmful particles. Although no evacuation orders have been issued and there aren't any signs that lava will threaten populated areas, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency opened two shelters on the island as a precaution. Those living on the Mauna Loa slopes should stay informed through Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA) alerts and take steps to prepare in the event action is needed. For more preparedness information, visit the HCCDA website.