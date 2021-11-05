Hawaii Is Set to Ease COVID Restrictions Ahead of Welcoming Back Tourists

As the US prepares to open its borders to vaccinated travelers on November 8, 2021, places like Hawaii are being incredibly cautious about how they reopen.

In keeping stride with the US, the Island territory is set to welcome tourists starting next week. Governor of Hawaii, David Ige, announced earlier this week that outdoor activity at restaurants, bars, and social establishments is no longer subject to these restrictions. However, indoor activity at restaurants, bars, and social establishments must continue to require six feet of distance and masks at all times.

Although this order may seem restrictive compared to mainland states, the territory has come a long way since Ige urged tourists not to visit the islands this past August. A spike influenced Ige's plea in the state's COVID cases that left hospitals at capacity. Now, the state is looking at a 71.5%vaccination rate.

In a Twitter thread on November 3, Ige said this executive order will begin November 12. In that same thread, the governor also expressed gratitude to everyone who has made the milestone possible.