Hawaii Is Ending Its Strict Entry Requirements for Travelers
International travelers. however, will still have to abide by the CDC's guidelines, including testing.
As the United States sees a welcome decline in COVID-19 cases, local and federal officials are relaxing—if not outright removing—strict mandates and safety measures in cities and states across the country. The CDC went so far as to say many Americans can even ditch wearing masks last week. Now, Hawaii is easing entry requirements, making it easier for domestic travelers to visit.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced plans to loosen COVID-19 entry requirements beginning March 26, USA Today reports. This isn't like earlier changes either. Hawaii is dropping its quarantine mandate altogether. You won't even have to show proof of vaccine or a negative test anymore, per the paper.
"In making this decision, we considered declining COVID-19 case counts in Hawai'i, the continental US and Europe," Ige said. "Hospitalizations have also dropped. In addition, we looked at Hawai'i's robust vaccination rates and the continued push by businesses and organizations to get their employees vaccinated and boosted for the safety of their families and the community."
The state will, however, continue to enforce its indoor mask mandate for now.
International travelers will also have to follow the CDC's rules for visiting to the US, which includes proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than one day before travel. If you've recently recovered from the virus, though, you can receive an exemption for up to 90 days.