Hawaii Is Ending Its Strict Entry Requirements for Travelers

As the United States sees a welcome decline in COVID-19 cases, local and federal officials are relaxing—if not outright removing—strict mandates and safety measures in cities and states across the country. The CDC went so far as to say many Americans can even ditch wearing masks last week. Now, Hawaii is easing entry requirements, making it easier for domestic travelers to visit.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced plans to loosen COVID-19 entry requirements beginning March 26, USA Today reports. This isn't like earlier changes either. Hawaii is dropping its quarantine mandate altogether. You won't even have to show proof of vaccine or a negative test anymore, per the paper.

"In making this decision, we considered declining COVID-19 case counts in Hawai'i, the continental US and Europe," Ige said. "Hospitalizations have also dropped. In addition, we looked at Hawai'i's robust vaccination rates and the continued push by businesses and organizations to get their employees vaccinated and boosted for the safety of their families and the community."