Hawai'i Is Proposing a $50 Green Fee Tourist Tax, Here's What to Know

You may have heard about what overtourism is doing to the ecosystem and communities of Hawai'i. In short, the non-stop destruction caused by too many people visiting, companies putting profit over conservation, and a long and brutal history of colonialism have led to a multi-pronged crisis on the islands. It is an ongoing issue that has many responses—some Hawaiians are calling for tourists to stop coming to the island all together, while some tourists are carrying on as usual.

According to The Points Guy, a legal proposal charging visitors a yearly $50 fee to enter the state's parks, beaches, hiking trails, and forests is making its way through the Hawaii state legislature. The money from the fees could generate funding to conserve the spaces most impacted by overtourism.

"We saw so clearly the impacts of 10 million annual visitors on our islands that in addition to my proposal, there are several being discussed at the legislature," Governor Josh Green told The Points Guy. "The bottom line is that we need to generate as much revenue as we can from travelers, to help mitigate those impacts."