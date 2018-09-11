You Can Get 30% Off Hotels in Hawaii This Week in a Big Sale

Flight deals can be the impetus to take a spontaneous vacation. Seeing a $99 flight to Iceland or a $20 flight somewhere in the U.S. can be alluring. However, lodging is often the most expensive part of the trip, especially if you're planning on staying in a nice hotel.
Wyndham Destinations is running a seven-day sale for hotels in Hawaii right now. It could save you hundreds on that bucket-list trip to the islands. There are six hotels included the sale, and each is offering at least 20% off your stay, with some getting as high as 30% off.
To get in on the deal, you have to book by September 10 and travel by October 31. If you book online, use the code "7DAYSALE" or mention the code when booking by phone. There are, of course, a handful of blackout dates in the sale. However, the savings are significant. If you stay at the Wyndham's Ka ‘Eo Kai location (30% off), the usual rate of $235 per night in a studio room drops to $164.50 per night. In that hotel's two bedroom, you save almost $100 per night.
The hotels in the sale include Wyndham Ka 'Eo Kai in Kapaa on Kauai (30% off), Waikiki Marina Resort in Honolulu (25% off), Kona Coast Resort in Kailua-Kona (20% off), Paniolo Greens Resort in Waikoloa (20% off), Holua Resort at Mauna Loa Village in Kailua-Kona (20% off), and Wyndham Bali Hai Villas in Kapaa (25% off).
The savings could make a fall trip to Hawaii worthwhile, even if you aren't able to find an eye-popping flight sale.
