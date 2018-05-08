Intense Videos Show Lava Eating Cars, Roads, and Homes in Hawaii

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted on Thursday. Over the next few days, lava covered Leilani Estates, and roughly 1,700 residents were evacuated. According to current counts by Hawaii Civil Defense, at least 35 structures have been destroyed, including 26 homes.
This all started with one fissure, but eventually 12 opened and released lava straight into the air in the middle of the neighborhood. It then slowly overtook cars, trees, and entire homes. But the lava isn't the only concern. Dangerously high levels of sulfur dioxide are being released, and there have been dozens of earthquakes, including the strongest to hit Hawaii in four decades
Kilauea is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world, so lava appearing in the region isn't unheard of, but this level is shocking even for residents. "It's nothing that I've ever experienced on a personal level ever before," Jessica Ferracane, a spokesperson for the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, told CNN.
The videos below will give you some idea of what it's like on the ground on Big Island.
The earthquakes had settled down a bit on Sunday, and residents have been allowed back in neighborhoods to retrieve their belongings.
