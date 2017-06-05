News

Hawaii Needs You to Work in Paradise and Will Pay $50,000

By Published On 04/13/2016 By Published On 04/13/2016
Shutterstock

Trending

related

The Ending of 'Wonder Woman' Risks Everything on 'Justice League'

related

Guy Nearly Gets Destroyed by Flying Dumpster, Walks Away Like Nothing Happened

related

This Dude Made a Lego Version of The Red Keep From 'Game of Thrones'

related

You Can Now Earn Frequent Flyer Miles For Your Pets

While Hawaii's so far out there, it has its own time zone, there's this other thing: it's Hawaii. That means surf, sand, and overall, one of America's happiest states. And now, there's a huge job opportunity in the Aloha State.

According to Hawaii News Now, the Department of Education in Hawaii expects to have around 1,600 vacancies this fall due to an economic boost and the retirement of Baby Boomers. That leaves the door open for Millennials to swoop in and teach among the palms. Annual salaries for teachers range from $35,324 - $63,665, depending on your level of education and experience, as outlined here. In addition, there's a potential $3,000 annual bonus involved if you're working in certain rural areas of the state. To qualify for one of these positions, you need to have completed at minimum a bachelor's degree and a State Approved Teacher Education Program, which you can find more information on here

More specifically, the DoED is looking for teachers in special education, secondary mathematics, and secondary science. The need is so great that the DoED is recruiting in mainland cities like Dallas, Chicago, New York, Newark, Portland, and Los Angeles for teachers willing to relocate.

Although it looks and feels like paradise, there are a few notable cons to teaching in Hawaii; the largest being the notoriously high cost of living. Hawaii Now shared the positive experience of Brittney Driggs, however, who's been teaching special education for six years at Mililani High School after relocating from New Jersey. Driggs said many told her she would be a "one-year wonder," meaning she'd give up and move back after a year. Clearly, that was not the case, and after six years she said, "I know the pay isn't as good as the Mainland, but I think it's worth it."

If you're interested, check out the DoED website for more information on how to apply, and then figure out how you're getting your surfboard there.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and could use some sun. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Apple Just Unveiled Its First-Ever Smart Speaker
News

related

READ MORE
The Coolest Things You Can Do With Apple's New iOS 11
News

related

READ MORE
Apple Will Finally Let You Send & Receive Money Like Venmo via Apple Pay
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More