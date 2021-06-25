Vaccinated Travelers Can Skip Hawaii's Testing & Quarantine Requirements on July 8

In April, Hawaii announced a digital vaccine passport program, a new initiative that allowed travelers to bypass quarantine and testing requirements. But its initial rollout in May was limited to inter-island travel. Now, out-of-staters will be able to get in on it too. Hawaii will be officially open to travelers who have their full dose of Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson, effective July 8, 2021.

From that date on, vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to provide testing results upon entering the state, USA Today reports—though, that currently only applies to those who have received their vaccine in the US, per One Mile At

a Time. Previously, anyone arriving from the mainland had to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel, even if they could flex a vaccine card.

Now, travelers will simply have to show their vaccine card. This news is a big sigh of relief for visitors, especially considering the cost and inconvenience—Hawaii only accepts results from a specific list of providers.

The state is also opening up in other ways, with restaurant capacity increasing from 50% to 75% as of July 8 as well. And once the state hits a 70% vaccination rate (Hawaii is currently hovering around 60%), all travel restrictions will be lifted. Soon pre-trip testing won't even be required for unvaccinated travelers, capacity will be up to 100%, and large gatherings will be permitted.