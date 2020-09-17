Hawaii Will Let COVID-Negative Visitors Skip Mandatory Quarantine Starting in October

Hawaii hasn’t taken any chances with visitors during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s still not. It is, however, getting a little easier to visit the island chain paradise. While travelers currently have to quarantine for 14 days when visiting, Hawaii Gov. David Ige is the loosening restrictions for those willing to get tested.

Starting October 15, visitors who test negative for COVID-19 can bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement. According to USA Today, the test must be taken 72 hours before air travel to any of the Hawaiian islands. Ige said CVS and Kaiser Permanente have agreed to conduct the tests as part of an agreement with the state.

This plan was initially slated to begin on August 1, but was delayed due to COVID-19 spikes on the United States mainland and in Hawaii. That and a shortage of testing supplies forced the delays. A second potential start date of September 1 was also pushed. USA Today reported that airlines will begin informing travelers of this requirement.

Hawaii began enforcing quarantine for travelers in March, making it difficult for regular visitors, newcomers, and even Hawaiians returning from the mainland during that time to travel there. The tourism industry, a major pillar of the Hawaiian economy, was hit hard by the lack of visitors.

The pandemic isn’t over, but if you’re itching for a socially distanced beach vacation and have the means to get tested, now’s the time to start planning your Hawaiian getaway. Just don’t be surprised when the rest of us are painfully jealous.