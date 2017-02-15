This Beautiful Volcano Time-Lapse Will Remind You How Majestic Earth Is

"To showcase its diversity, we wanted to slow things down and let its beauty speak for itself," the shooters wrote on the video's Vimeo page. They didn't just film volcanic activity, but also touted the fact the fact that Hawaii's Big Island contains eight of the 13 different climate zones in the world, and showcased its waterfalls, cliffs, beaches, and deep green pockets of flora, in addition to shifting red and yellow veins of lava and rock.

Watch the video above (and watch a 360-degree 8K video they also created), and then book yourself a trip to visit somewhere beautiful.

