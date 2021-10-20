Hawaii to Welcome Tourists Starting on November 8

After asking tourists to stay away from the islands, Hawaii welcomes them to visit starting in November.

David Ige, the governor of Hawaii, told the Associated Press on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, that the archipelago is now ready to welcome travelers. Ige Tweeted, "I'm encouraged by the continuing trend of lower case counts of COVID in our islands. Our hospitals are doing better and seeing fewer patients."

This announcement comes after Ige urged tourists to delay travel plans to Hawaii just two months ago. Ige's plea was influenced by a spike in the state's COVID cases that left hospitals at capacity. Now, the state is looking at a 70% vaccination rate and a 50% decrease in cases since the start of October.

Reopening, according to Ige, gives Hawaii "the ability to move forward in our economic recovery." Ige's announcement comes in a string of many other countries, such as Fiji, Argentina, and Chile, loosening their travel restrictions. Last week, the US announced that it would open to vaccinated travelers on November 8, 2021.

Ige added in a Twitter thread that Hawaii will be "continuing to seek information from the federal government about plans for international travel," adding that the state will "continue to monitor case counts and hospitalizations in the islands and adjust as needed while prioritizing the health and safety of residents."