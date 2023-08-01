You Can Get Flights to Hawaii Starting at $106 Right Now

East Coasters know the struggle. Visiting Hawaii sounds phenomenal, but the sheer amount of flight time and the ticket price alone are enough to be a heavy deterrent to your Hawaiian getaway. It's just far—and expensive!

But what if we told you that Hawaiian Airlines has your back on this one? The airline is now having a major summer sale from a long list of major US cities, including San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and some of your favorite East Coast hubs, like Boston and NYC.

Fares start at an incredibly reasonable price of $106 one-way, depending on the city. Travelers heading from San Diego to Kona will only have to spend $106 for a one-way Main Cabin Basic ticket, while San Francisco residents can snag one-way flights to the same destination (or to Honolulu) starting from $119 one-way. If you're flying out of Texas, tickets are a little more expensive, but still a good deal, as they allow you to get from Austin to Honolulu starting from $220 one way. On the East Coast, fares from Boston to Kona start at $246, and you can fly from NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Kahului for $275 one-way. For a complete list of participating cities and fares, you can visit this website.

The summer promo is available for late-summer and fall travel, and there is an added plus for foodies. The Mauna Lani Culinary Classic, a food and drink festival hosted by James Beard-winning chefs and mixologists from the US, is taking place over Labor Day weekend on Hawaii Island. The festival will feature a variety of gourmet events from August 31 to September 3, including masterclasses led by famous chefs, beachfront tastings, and experimental collaborations. Tickets are now on sale—for more information and to snag your pass, you can visit this website.