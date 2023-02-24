You Can Book a Flight to Hawaii for as Low as $119 One-Way Right Now

Right now, Hawaiian Airlines is offering cheap flights to Hawaii, starting at just $119 for one-way flights departing from the West Coast. The low-fare tickets are part of an ongoing promotion from the airline encouraging customers to "work less, vacation more."

Here are a few of the sample Main Cabin Basic fares you can find and book directly through the Hawaiian Airlines website: For travel dates due May 8 through May 24, you can find flights from Sacramento to Kona, Hawaii for $119 each way. For May 11 through May 24, you can get $119 flights from San Diego to Lihue, Hawaii.

The deals aren't limited to relatively short flights out of California hubs, either. From the East Coast, you can find one way flights starting from $221 each way out of Boston. That price will apply for April 19 through May 2, 2023. A flight out of New York JFK to Lihue, Hawaii for travel dates between April 20 and May 24, 2023 are starting at $259.

Of course, the cheapest fares apply to Main Cabin Basic bookings, which don't come with all the bells and whistles of the slightly more expensive Main Cabin bookings on the airline. While these fares do include a free carry-on bag and personal item, they do not include the ability to select a seat before check-in, to change your flight, to earn bonus miles on HawaiianMiles, or to be able to upgrade to Extra Comfort or First Class seats. But they are certainly a bargain.

You can explore and book flights from this Hawaiian Airline flight sale at HawaiianAirlines.com.