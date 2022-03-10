This Is the Most Punctual U.S. Airline for the 18th Straight Year

Everyone has an airline they've all but nixed from their travel schedule after one too many delays. While some carriers are known for long waits and frustrated customers, one has proven a consistent dedication to punctuality.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) released data last month naming Hawaiian Airlines the number one US airline for punctuality—for the 18th straight year, no less. According to the report, the carrier was on time for 90.14% of its 60,654 flights in 2021.

"I am immensely grateful for all our teams who worked so hard to keep our guests at the forefront of everything they do," Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said in a statement. "They overcame the continued operational challenges of the pandemic to once again deliver on our industry-leading punctuality as we grew our US domestic network, restored inter-island flights and resumed international services, supported essential cargo transportation and charter flights, and served our local community with aloha. Our recovery is a testament to their tireless efforts, and I'm truly honored to be a part of this airline."

While Hawaiian Airlines still earned the same honor last year (and the 16 years before that), the carrier managed to top its 87.5% on-time performance from 2020. Delta Air Lines came in second, with 88.22% of its trips arriving on time in 2021, while Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, and United Airlines trailed shortly behind, Travel + Leisure reports.

To celebrate, why not book one of the carrier's new nonstop services between Oakland and Kona or San Francisco and Honolulu?