Hawaiian Airlines Adds New Route to the Cook Islands

In May 2023, Hawaiian Airlines will offer a flight connecting the Cook Islands and Honolulu for the first time since 1993. Starting May 20, it will be a way for travelers from the Mainland to the Cook Islands with just one connection.

"We are delighted to grow our South Pacific network by offering our guests access to the Cook Islands, an archipelago that shares Hawai'i's Polynesian roots and natural beauty," said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO, in a press release. "This service greatly expands travel opportunities between the Cook Islands and the United States, thanks to our well-timed connections and robust network, including service between Hawai'i and eight California cities."

Tickets for the route between Honolulu and Rarotonga will go on sale on December 7. It will be a once-weekly flight departing from Honolulu at 4 pm on Saturdays and will return from Rarotonga on Sundays. For those unfamiliar with the Cook Islands, the nation comprises 15 islands across 850 miles of ocean.

"As a 93-year-old destination airline committed to sustainability, Hawaiian Airlines is a perfect partner for the Cook Islands," said Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown in a press release. "We welcome this timely announcement from Hawaiian Airlines, as we look to rebuild our tourism industry and strengthen access to our northern hemisphere markets."

To explore routes and tickets, head to HawaiianAirlines.com. To learn more about the Cook Islands, check out the islands' tourism website.