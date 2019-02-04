Nightmare Flight Finally Canceled After Returning to the Airport 3 Times

You may have had bad flying experiences, but there’s a good chance that none were as bad as a recent flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii. The Hawaiian Airlines flight was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) three times before finally being canceled last week.
The plane took off and landed twice, according to a report from CBS News. It attempted to take off again, but was forced to turn around and head for the gate again. More than 200 people were onboard the flight, which was heading for Maui’s Kahului Airport. After returning for a third time, Hawaiian Airlines finally canceled the flight for good.
Each return was due to separate and unrelated issues, according to the airline. Hawaiian Airlines attributed the incident to FAA regulations related to extended-range operations. Apparently long-distance flights have stricter safety standards. It’s unclear what on the plane wasn’t up to par.
“These flights have more rigorous safety requirements because of the greater distance between suitable airports,” a spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines addressed the incident in a statement, acknowledging passengers’ very understandable frustration and disappointment. Everyone was reimbursed for the flight and more.
“We understand our guests’ disappointment and deeply regret their travel plans were disrupted,” the spokesperson said.
Everyone who was on the flight got their money back for their tickets and a $100 credit for a future flight. They also received hotel rooms and food vouchers. They were assured that flights would be arranged to get them to their ultimate destination.
Hopefully, the passengers’ subsequent trip to paradise helped them forget about their flight from hell.
