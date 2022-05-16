You Could Be Traveling on Seagliders Instead of Airplanes Soon

Island hopping may soon feel even more literal, according to a report from The Points Guy. Hawaiian Airlines invested in Regent, a company that makes 100% electric-powered seagliders.

The seagliders are between a plane and a boat, hovering just feet above the water as it reaches cruising speeds. The seaglider rises on its retractable hydrofoil, which gives it lift above the water's surface. Regent told The Points Guy that the seaglider maintains its motion and position above water by a "dynamic air cushion created by the pressurized air between the wings and the water."

The seaglider model that Hawaiian Airlines is investing in, called the Monarch, will be able to transport as many as 100 people, with maximum speeds of 180 miles per hour. According to a press release shared by Hawaiian Airlines, the fleet of seagliders could be out on the water by the year 2028.