Avocados the Size of Newborn Babies Are Growing in Hawaii Right Now

With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, grocery stores are prepping for swarms stocking up on snacks, and you better believe avocados will be in high demand as people get ready to make enough guacamole to feed party-sized crowds of hungry football fans. However, it's unlikely anyone will be able to get their hands on the sort of beastly avocados that are currently growing in Hawaii, where one farmer has been turning out impressive specimens as large as six pounds each.
Avocado fiends now have yet another reason to visit America's far-flung state, because a farmer in Hōlualoa on Hawaii's Big Island is producing some that're roughly as big and heavy as a newborn baby. It isn't as if he's grown just one or two of them, either, but rather entire crops worth of the beastly green fruits, each weighing in at around six pounds apiece, according to a report from Big Island Video News.
The farmer, Kenji Fukumitsu, has been harvesting the fruits from one tree in particular, which his family has tending to for the last 80 years. It produces so many in fact, that Fukumitsu ends up giving a lot of them away, as he regularly does to the staff at the nearby Kona Urgent Care center.
"We had so much, all falling down," said Fukumitsu in an interview with BIVN. "And the pigs eating it, so I share them with some of our friends."
The sheer size of these things is most astonishing when you set them next to a normal sized specimen. And when you consider a typical avocado weighs just six ounces, Fukumitsu's are roughly 16 times bigger. As for how they taste, both he and his pals at the Urgent Care center agree they're delicious. "If you eat it during November month, they're very watery. But after that, it's good," he said.
The current record for the world's largest avocado stands at five pounds, eight ounces. The largest of the bunch featured in the clip of Fukumitsu's latest haul (shown above) weighs nearly six pounds two ounces.
“This baby is 6 pounds!” the Urgent Care center's Dr. Joy McElroy said in an interview. “We contacted Guinness, got online. The problem is they have to have someone to authentic [the record], which takes 12 weeks. Well, this baby isn’t going to last 12 weeks, so that’s why we called the news. This is newsworthy!”
For his part though, Fukumitsu is quite humble about it all.
“We didn’t think nothing of it,” he said. “We just pick and eat it. And we sold some.”
So, if you're hell-bent on sampling some baby-sized avocados, your best bet would be to book a flight to Hawaii and hit up Mr. Fukumitsu. That may seem like a lot of work, but hey, at least getting there has never been cheaper.
h/t Travel + Leisure
How to Rent Your Own Private Island
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.