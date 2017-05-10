The Amazing, Secret Waterslide the Government Doesn't Want You to Ride

You already probably knew that Hawaii is one of the most beautiful places on Earth, but what you may not have known is that it's also home to a giant water slide
Of course getting to this thing could run you the risk of incurring hefty government fines. It's also hard. You have trek for two hours through the jungle on a path known as the White Road Hike; traverse dangerous obstacles like a tunnel, a giant rusty pipe you have to walk across over a drop into the forest below, and climb a rope to the top of the slide (yes, it's just a rope); and cross through lots of private and government property on the way. Once you're past those crucibles, however, you will find yourself at the top of 35-foot irrigation flume feeding into a concrete pool at the bottom. Hikers are known to bring inflatable tubes, swimming gear, and a lot of screams to deploy as shoot down the jet of water.
The experience looks pretty freaking awesome.
The slide sits in the middle of the jungle as part of a 25-mile irrigation system, hence the dangerous pipes you have to take to get to it. It was never intended for this type of use, and isn't maintained or regulated in any way.
"We need to discourage this as much as we can when people are saying things to appeal to a visitors that may want to do a reckless type of experience," Mufi Hannemann of Hawaii's Lodging and Tourism Association told Hawaii News Now last year. The official line is that the slide and structures like it are too dangerous for tourists to responsibly flock to, and that trespassing is against the law.
That's all well and good. Doing illegal things isn't something we'd ever endorse in this space of course. So next time you visit one of the country's prettiest states, don't skip the beaches, don't skip the waterfalls, but definitely don't forget that this thrilling, beautiful, possibly perilous, hidden wonder where a lot of people seem to have fun, exists either. Just think about it, really, really hard. Ponder the fact that hikers claim to leave beers at the gate for workers on their way out as they leave.
Make your travel decisions intelligently.
