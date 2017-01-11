Climate Change Is Turning Allergy Season Into Hell, and It's Getting Worse

It's not just you, allergy seasons are getting worse. Not only that but more people are poised to start suffering from hay fever due to climate change, according to a new study from the University of Anglia published in Environmental Health Perspectives. Researchers say that the number of bleary-eyed, snot-nosed hay fever victims in Europe could double over the next 35 years.

While 35 years feels like a big window, 40 percent of Europeans suffer from hay fever at some point in their lives already. Doubling that could put the total number upwards of 77 million. The researchers believe that climate change will be responsible for two-thirds of this increase. In addition to more people suffering from hay fever, symptoms are expected to become more severe due to a combination of higher ragweed pollen concentrations and a longer ragweed pollen season.