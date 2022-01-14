Get 20% Off Your HBO Max Subscription for the Entire Year

With an all-new season of Euphoria to digest and the Sex and the City reboot—that I both hate to love and love to hate—rolling out, I've got little time for anything other than my HBO Max habit. Now you can join me in binge watching your life away. A monthly membership to the streaming platform is currently 20% off.

Between now and January 25, HBO Max's ad-supported and ad-free plans are available at a discounted rate. While WarnerMedia typically charges $10 a month for HBO Max with ads and $15 for the ad-free ladder membership, you can get them for $7.99 and $11.99 respectively. Once you lock in that rate, it will continue at the same fixed price for the whole year.

Here's some easy math for you. Over the course of 2022 that will add up to $24 in savings for the ad-supported plan and $36 if you go ad-free. With the latest pandemic wave canceling many people's social plans, it shouldn't be hard to clock enough time on the platform to make it worth the cash.

There are a few differences in the two plans, beyond just whether you'll have to sit through ads. The ad-free plan gives you certain programs in 4k UHD and allows you to download shows and movies, whereas the ad-supported version does not. In 2021, subscribers also enjoyed same-day streaming when big Warner Bros. movies hit the theaters, although that doesn't seem to apply for the 2022 film lineup.