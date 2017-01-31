Headbanging Sign Spinner Has the World's Best Job

Some people are simply born for a part. No one else could have been the Salt Bae. No one but David Bowie could have been Aladdin Sane. And this guy has clearly found his calling.

The "Sign Slayer," aka Michael Hildreth, is a sign spinner for a Papa Murphy's in Arlington, Texas. But more than just spinning signs, the man headbangs, dances, and air guitars on his sign, raising the art of sign spinning to something that belongs in Carnegie Hall or at least wouldn't be weird on the N-train platform just outside Carnegie Hall.

How does one achieve cult celebrity status like the Sign Slayer? "I kept showing up late for work over the course of a month, month and a half or something," Hildreth told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, "and my boss got a little irritated with me. He sent me outside as a punishment." Now, he's been listening to metal and headbanging with a sign in his hand for two years.