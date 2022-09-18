22,000 Pounds of Healthy Choice Meals Have Been Recalled

A recall from Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition might not prompt vivid memories of picking up frozen meals at the grocery store. But the recall is on Healthy Choice meals, a much more familiar name, produced by that company.

The recall, shared by the US Department of Agriculture, is on 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products, according to the notice shared on September 17. The recall started because the products contain milk, an allergen. However, the label does not state its presence, which could pose health risks for individuals with allergies or sensititivies to milk.

The packages are labeled as Korean-Style Beef but contain a chicken sausage and pepper meal that includes milk as an ingredient. Those meals were distributed nationwide.

You are looking for the 9.25-ounce packages of Healthy Choice Power Bowls Korean-Style Beef. The recalled packages bear the lot code "5246220320" and a best-by date of "04-18-2023." They also have the establishment number "34622" on the flap of the carton.

If you have these meals, the company and Food Safety and Inspection Service encourage customers not to eat them. They suggest you throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.